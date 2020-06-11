‘We were holding out hope against hope’: Kauai prosecuting attorney reacts to remains of missing children found in Idaho

KAUAI (KHON2) — Kauai Prosecuting Attorney Justin Kollar worked on the extradition of Lori Vallow from Kauai to Idaho in February.

Kollar said he was saddened to hear family members identify the remains found on land owned by Vallow’s husband Chad Daybell Tuesday, June 9, as those of 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

“Although I think a lot of us who were close to this case suspected that the children were not alive, we were holding out for hope against hope that they might still be out there somewhere.”

That hope now gone, with the grisly discovery.

Daybell was taken into custody under obstruction charges.

Daybell and his wife, the children’s mother Lori Vallow, spent several months on Kauai after the children disappeared from Idaho in September 2019.

Vallow was taken into custody on the Garden Isle in February. She was extradited to Idaho and is awaiting trial for multiple charges, including two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of children.

Daybell was charged with destroying evidence Wednesday after the remains were found. Prosecutor’s allege he concealed the remains sometime between September 2019 and June 2020. His bail was set at $1 million.

Kollar — who was involved with Vallow’s extradition — said that the case is one of the saddest and strangest cases he’s ever been associated with.

The case against Vallow and Daybell includes a widespread investigation that spans multiple states, includes connections to extreme religious ideology and the deaths of both Vallow and Daybell’s previous spouses.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in court with people accused of very serious crimes and I have to say that the energy that I got from the two of them was genuinely strange.”

During Vallow’s court appearances in February on Kauai, she remained straight-faced and barely uttered a word. Daybell refused to comment and remained stoic during the proceedings.

“The demeanor of Chad and Lori was so inexplicable for two people who were basically being accused of terrible crimes against their children.”

Kollar said he is hopeful the discovery of the remains will give some sense of closure to JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan’s families.

“My deepest condolences to the family, to their ohana, and also I just hoping that this means that justice is on the horizon for this case,” said Kollar.

