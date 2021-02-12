Kauai property owners may face mandatory flood insurance

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai property owners may soon be required to get federally mandated flood insurance due to new flood risk studies.

New FEMA Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) include changes for Moloaa Stream near Moloaa Bay and reclassified areas behind the Waimea and Hanapepe Levees to Special Flood Hazard Areas.

The new maps become effective on Feb. 26, and anyone impacted should contact their insurance agents before then to discuss possible cost-saving options.

Kauai owners and renters are advised to review the updated FIRMs to understand how these changes could affect mortgages, mandatory flood insurance requirements, and/or plans to build and develop on affected properties.

Anyone who needs an agent or more information on flood insurance can visit the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) website or contact the NFIP Help Center at 1-877-336-2627.

For further questions, contact Douglas Haigh, interim Kauai County Floodplain Manager, at 808-241-4849 or at dhaigh@kauai.gov.