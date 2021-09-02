Kaua’i pre-trial detainee voluntarily returns to custody 1 day after missing headcount

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced 28-year-old Benjamin Brown voluntarily turned himself in to officials at the Kaua’i Community Correctional Center (KCCC) on Wednesday, Sept. 1, one day after he was allegedly missing from an overnight headcount.

DPS officials said Brown returned to KCCC around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after reportedly missing the 10 p.m. headcount on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Kaua’i police were notified after Brown returned and arrested him on suspicion of an escape charge.

Police said Brown was awaiting trial in connection to misdemeanor abuse of a family/household member, and officials are investigating how he allegedly escaped.