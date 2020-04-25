Kauai police to temporarily turn off stationary blue cruise lights on most patrol cars

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai police is temporarily turning off the stationary blue cruise lights on most of their patrol vehicles.

A provision to keep the stationary blue cruise lights of patrol vehicles on 24/7 was incorporated last year. The mandate was created for a variety of reasons, including encouraging drivers to remain vigilant and abide by traffic laws.

Officials say that since then, many of their light bars have malfunctioned. They say this makes the emergency blue lights inoperable or not fully functional, which requires the department to take the entire vehicle out of service.

“These emergency light systems are more complicated than they appear and involve a computerized module and software to control the various functions of the light bars,” said Assistant Chief Mark Begley. “Even though the initiative has been extremely successful, we need to keep these stationary blue lights turned off until the light modules and related software is repaired and updated. All of our vehicles cannot be repaired and updated simultaneously, so this will be a gradual process. Therefore, the public should not be surprised to see the stationary blue lights illuminated on some patrol cars, but not others.”

Kauai police will resume having stationary blue cruise lights on 24/7 on all of their patrol vehicles as soon as the equipment is repaired.