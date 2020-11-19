Kauai police step up enforcement on seatbelts

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauai police have been stepping up enforcement of seat belt wearing in recognition of the national ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign. The two-week period of increased enforcement began on Nov. 16 and is expected to continue through the end of the month.

The Kauai Police Department says it has already issued a total of 324 violations for noncompliance of the use of seat belts and child restraints this year alone.

“This year, 50% of fatal crash victims on Kauai were not wearing seat belts. Studies show that unrestrained vehicle occupants are at risk of serious injury or death during a collision even in slow-speed crashes,” said Chief of Police Todd G. Raybuck. “Seat belts save lives.”

Violators could face fines of up to $112 for not complying with the law.

Police ask that drivers and passengers continue to take proper safety measures while on the road, which include always wearing a seat belt.