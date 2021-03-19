Kauai police seize drugs, illegal vape products, cash from smoke shops

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials with the Kauai Police Department (KPD) seized illegal drugs, vape products and cash from two smoke shops on Wednesday, March 17.

KPD officials said, one individual was arrested and released pending investigation while two others were arrested and released after posting bail.

A KPD official said, vaping devices — some of which contain THC — are easily accessible to children on Kauai.

“E-cigarettes and other vaping devices are easily accessible to our Kauaʿi keiki. Some of the products that our youth are getting a hold of, which can also contain THC, are causing detrimental effects not only to the development of their brains, according to scientific studies, but are also having long-term detrimental effects on other aspects of their health. It is a priority of our department to help keep our keiki safe.” Bryson Ponce, Investigative Services Bureau assistant chief

The KPD Vice Section executed a search warrant around noon Wednesday on the Garden Isle CBD Smoke Shop in Kawaihau.

Police said, the warrant led to the seizure of over 2 pounds of marijuana, multiple vape cartridges labeled with upwards of 80% THC, edibles, several pounds of “green vegetable matter” that is scheduled for THC testing and $5,858 in cash.

A second search warrant was also executed simultaneously at the ‘Ohana Smoke Shop in Lihue by the KPD Vice Section.

Police said, the warrant led to the seizure of over 2 pounds of marijuana, 61.2 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, multiple vape cartridges labeled with upwards of 80% THC, edibles and $15,972 in cash.

Assistant chief Ponce says the establishments were selling products that they were not authorized to sell.

“Moreover, these smoke shops were violating the law by selling products they weren’t authorized to sell, in comparison to other legally operating medical marijuana dispensaries across the state,” assistant chief Ponce said. “But the main message that we want to get across to the public from this investigation is to please be careful of the products that your keiki may be using or possessing and illegally obtaining, and the negative impact they could be having to their health.”