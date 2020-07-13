Kauai Police seeking information about a hit and run Sunday night

KEALIA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauai police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who struck a 53-year-old male bicyclist Sunday night.

According to a preliminary report, at about 7:20 p.m., the bicyclist, a Kapaa man, was traveling north along Kūhiō Highway in front of the Kaiakea Fire Station when he was struck by an unidentified vehicle that was heading in the same direction.

Witnesses said that the bicyclist moved onto the northbound lane from the shoulder when he was struck by the vehicle. The driver subsequently continued traveling north without stopping.

The bicyclist was initially deemed to be in critical condition and was transported to Wilcox Memorial Hospital. He remains at the hospital and has since been determined to have non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information regarding it are asked to please contact Officer Shawn Hanna of the Kauaʽi Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit at 241-1615.

