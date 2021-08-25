Kaua’i police seek public’s help to locate 66-year-old woman

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kaua’i Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public’s help to locate 66-year-old Ranell Lucero.

Police reported the last time she made contact with her family on the Big Island was Sunday, Aug. 15.

According to KPD, Lucero is 5-foot-9 with brown eyes, as well as a mixture of straight. brown and gray hair. She weighs about 160 pounds, is of Hawaiian descent and frequently visits the Kapa’a area.

Anyone with information regarding Lucero’s location should call KPD Dispatch at 241-1711. People who would like to remain anonymous can also leave a tip here.