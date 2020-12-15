Kauai police seek public’s help in locating stolen boat

PUHI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauai police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing boat that was reported stolen in November.

According to a police report, the boat was parked in a lot fronting Puhi Park on Kaneka Street at the time of its disappearance. The boat was discovered as missing at approximately 2 p.m. on Nov. 27.

Kauai police describe the vessel as a blue and white 16-foot Bayliner recreational boat. The boat was on a homebuilt gray trailer made of galvanized metal and did not have any plates.



Courtesy: Kauai Police Department

If you have any information regarding this incident or know the whereabouts of the boat, please call 241-1711. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Crime Stoppers Kauai at 246-8300 or by visiting their website.