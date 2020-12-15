Kauai police seek public’s help in locating stolen boat

PUHI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauai police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing boat that was reported stolen in November.
According to a police report, the boat was parked in a lot fronting Puhi Park on Kaneka Street at the time of its disappearance. The boat was discovered as missing at approximately 2 p.m. on Nov. 27.
Kauai police describe the vessel as a blue and white 16-foot Bayliner recreational boat. The boat was on a homebuilt gray trailer made of galvanized metal and did not have any plates.
If you have any information regarding this incident or know the whereabouts of the boat, please call 241-1711. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Crime Stoppers Kauai at 246-8300 or by visiting their website.