Kauai police seek public’s help in identifying remains

LĪHU‘E, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kaua‘i Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying remains that were found along the mountain trail behind Kalepa Village Apartments near Hulei Road in Hanamāʽulu.

According to a police report, a group of individuals who were cutting trees in the area found the remains on June 11, 2019.

Kaua’i police say the remains are believed to be male. The person is estimated to have been about 5-feet-6-inches tall and around 40 to 65-years-old at the time of death.

KPD is continuing to conduct extensive research and DNA analysis in an attempt to identify the remains since they were discovered, including referencing missing persons cases. Police say no conclusive findings have been made so far.

Investigators also found a pair of black-colored Brahma leather boots, a pair of gray socks, dark blue-colored pants, a black comb, a black wallet, a 7-Eleven stamp card and a copper postal key from Hanalei with the remains.

The case has been classified as an unattended death and no foul play is suspected.

If you have information that could lead to the identification of the remains or know someone who may have been missing for an extended period of time on Kauaʽi, please contact Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce at 241-1681.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers Kaua‘i at 246-8300 or visit their website.

