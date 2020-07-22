Kauai police seek public’s help finding hit and run driver

KAUAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauai police still need your help finding a hit and run driver.

Police say they’re looking for a man with facial hair who may have been driving a 2003 to 2005 tan or brown Toyota Corolla.

There is damage to the fender on the front-passenger side.

Police say on July 12 shortly before 7:30 p.m. a 53-year-old Kapaa man was bicycling north along Kuhio Highway when he was hit by a Corolla heading in the same direction.

The bicyclist was treated at the hospital and released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kauai police or Kauai Crimestoppers.

