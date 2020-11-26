Kauai police seek help locating missing 67-year-old man

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 67-year-old man.

Police say California resident, Daniel Lee Reich, was last seen on Kauai. According to a report, he was believed to be living at a camp at Paliku Beach on the east side of the island.

Reich is described as being 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing approximately 145 to 160 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Reich’s whereabouts on Kaua‘i is urged to call KPD Dispatch at 241-1711. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers Kaua‘i at 246-8300.