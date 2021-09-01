Kaua’i police searching for pre-trial detainee after missing overnight headcount

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaua’i police are searching for 28-year-old Benjamin Brown, a pre-trial inmate from the Kauai Community Correctional Center, after he allegedly escaped on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Officials said Brown was “confirmed missing from a 10 p.m. headcount,” and notified Kauai police after correctional staff searched the facility grounds and perimeter.

Authorities described Brown as standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police said Brown was awaiting trial in connection to misdemeanor abuse of a family/household member and officials are investigating how he allegedly escaped.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kauai Police Department at (808) 826-6214.