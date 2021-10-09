Kaua’i police searching for missing woman, 56, known to fish at Shipwreck Beach, Kōloa coast

LĪHU‘E, Kaua’i (KHON2) — Kaua’i police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 56-year-old Kōloa woman who was reported missing at around 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.

According to the Kaua’i Police Department (KPD), Joddielynn Taylor was last seen at her home on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Taylor has blue eyes and brown hair — which is usually in a ponytail — and is about 5-foot-4 and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

KPD said Taylor is of Hawaiian and Caucasian descent and has tribal tattoos on her hip, a flower tattoo on her abdomen and ‘Ku’uipo’ tattoo on her lower back. She may also have her fishing poles, pouch and 2002 gold Honda 4-door sedan with her.

Taylor is known to frequently visit Kōloa, Līhu‘e, Waimea and Kōke‘e State Park. Additionally, Taylor usually goes fishing at Shipwreck Beach and along the Kōloa coast.

Anyone with information regarding Joddielynn Taylor’s location should call KPD Dispatch at (808) 241-1711.