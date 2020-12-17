Kauai police search for suspect involved in Home Depot theft

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was allegedly seen stealing $500 worth of Milwaukee brand equipment.
The incident happened at approximately 7:20 p.m.
Police say surveillance footage shows the man picking up two boxes of equipment and walking out of the store. According to a report, store employees verbally tried to stop the suspect, but he ran toward Costco where they lost sight of him.
Anyone with information on this individual is urged to contact KPD Dispatch at 241-1711.
Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Crime Stoppers Kauai at 246-8300 or by visiting their website.
