Kauai police search for a mountain bike thief

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect who apparently stole a mountain bike around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 3 from the garage of a Kapaa home.

Police are looking to speak with him about the incident.

Surveillance footage from the home revealed two male subjects walking north along Inia Street in Kapa‘a. One male subject continued to walk north, past the house.

The other male subject cautiously approached the driveway and garage of the home while a dog is heard barking in the background. The suspect can be seen riding the stolen bike down the driveway and away from the home, heading northbound. He was wearing a black t-shirt with a brown logo on the left side of his chest, long black pants, slippers and a two-tone black and white hat. He also had sunglasses that hung under his chin and a camouflage backpack.

Courtesy of KPD

The stolen item is a black 18-speed Hyper mountain bike.

“We would like to ask the public for their help in identifying the man in the video so that we can conduct a thorough investigation,” said Detective Barry DeBlake. “Unfortunately, criminals take advantage of people when they see an easy opportunity and we encourage the community to be vigilant with their property and keep their personal belongings in safe locations.”

Anyone with information on this person is urged to contact DeBlake at 241-1684. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers Kaua‘i at 246-8300 or send an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips App.

Click on the following link to review the surveillance video: https://ring.com/share/6777831801864473194.