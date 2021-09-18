Kauai police respond to reports of ‘naked’ man allegedly armed with knives in Kapa’a

PRINCEVILLE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauai police arrested a man who was allegedly threatening to kill people on Friday, Sept. 17, in Kapa’a.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday, according to police.

Police identified the suspect as 54-year-old Peter Rose, of Kapa’a. Police said, Kauai Dispatch “received several phone calls that Rose was carrying knives in each hand while walking naked along Iiwi, Pelehu and Nunu roads in the vicinity of the Kapaʿa Elementary School. He was reported to be yelling for people to stay inside their homes or he would start killing them.”

Officers arrived to the scene shortly after and took the 54-year-old into custody, police said.

Authorities took him to the hospital for evaluation and said officials “recovered a 9.5-inch Machete and a 9.5-inch hunting style knife,” during their investigation.

Rose was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and indecent exposure. His bail was set at $2,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call KPD Dispatch at (808)-241-1711.