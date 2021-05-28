Kauai police officers honored for going above, beyond call of duty

FILE – Administrative Technical Bureau officer Bobilee Silva (left) April’s Officer of the Month and Patrol Services Bureau officer Johnathan Anderson (right) May’s Officer of the Month, Kauai, Hawaii, May 28, 2021. (Kauai Police Department photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department (KPD) recognized two Officers of the Month on Friday, May 28, for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Administrative Technical Bureau (ATB) officer Bobilee Silva was April’s Officer of the Month and Patrol Services Bureau (PSB) officer Johnathan Anderson was May’s Officer of the Month.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

ATB officer Silva has served as the officer in charge of the COVID-19 Līhuʿe Airport traveler quarantine screening checkpoint since May 2020. She manages operations at the airport and assists with screening thousands of visitors and essential workers that arrive every week.

“Through her dedicated efforts, the overall safety and effectiveness of this dynamic operation, and the related quarantine compliance checks conducted island-wide, are a reason why we have such a low coronavirus rate in the state, and why our frontline personnel have not sustained any injuries or coronavirus exposures. She displays excellent communication, customer service, organization, and teamwork skills. She truly upholds our department’s mission of having integrity, being professional, and treating everyone with dignity and respect.” Lt. Anthony Morita, Administrative Technical Bureau

PSB officer Anderson was instrumental in apprehending a wanted fugitive with warrants totaling more than $161,500 while he was off-duty. On Thursday, April 22, Anderson located and took the suspect into custody during his day off. The suspect was hiding in some bushes when Anderson observed him while walking along the Kapa’a coastal path.

“Officer Anderson’s honor, courage, and commitment to the core values of the Kauaʿi Police Department and to the community of Kauaʿi were clearly displayed and deserving of recognition. Even on his days off, Officer Anderson’s commitment to the community is demonstrated through his vigilance and willingness to act. On this day, these actions resulted in the arrest of a wanted criminal, making our community a safer place.” Acting Lt. Jason Overmyer, Patrol Services Bureau

The officers were recognized during May’s Police Commission meeting that was held through teleconference. The monthly recognition of KPD officers and Kauai citizens was put on a temporary hold due to COVID-19, but police are planning to resume the honors.

“We want to bring back our routine acknowledgment of some of our most outstanding employees because there is so much that goes on behind the scenes that many people don’t know about,” said Investigative Services Bureau assistant chief Bryson Ponce. “This is one way that we can express our gratitude and appreciation for the committed service of our officers and civilians.”