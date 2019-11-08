Kauai Police officer arrested while off duty

KAUAI (KHON2) – A Kauai Police Department officer was arrested Saturday night, November 2, for the alleged abuse of a family or household member while off duty.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of an incident that occurred at a Kapaa residence which left a 28-year-old woman with non-life threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old man.

Police arrested the man without incident, and he was released after posting bail in the amount of $1,000.

The officer is currently on administrative leave with pay.