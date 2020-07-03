Kauai police officer arrested for allegedly abusing a family member on duty

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A police officer with the Kauai Police Department was arrested on Wednesday afternoon, July 1, according to KPD officials.
The officer has been identified as 51-year-old Barry DeBlake of Lihue. He was arrested for abuse of a family or household member while on duty.
According to KPD officials, officers responded to a report of an incident that happened at a Lihue residence shortly after 3:30 p.m. The incident left a woman, 29, with non-life threatening injuries.
After DeBlake was arrested without incident, he was released after posting $1,000 bail.
The police department says that the officer had been with KPD for almost 19 years. He serves as a detective in the Investigative Services Bureau.
He is currently on administrative leave with pay.
THE LATEST ON KHON2
- Big West conference officially expands with additions of Cal State Bakersfield and UC San Diego
- July 9 deadline approaches to register to vote in the 2020 Primary Election
- Officials announce 14-day quarantine for travelers coming into Chicago airports from COVID-19 hotspots
- Face masks now mandatory on Oahu
- EXCLUSIVE: SpaceX facility under FAA review after changing rocket tests in South Texas