Kauai police officer arrested after allegedly pulling fire alarm

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A police officer on Kauai was arrested on Oct. 8 for disorderly conduct and criminal property damage while off duty.

On the night of Oct. 3, police say Tyrus Contrades allegedly pulled a fire alarm at a resort in Lihue.

Two hours later, police received a 911 call about an injured man inside a Hanamaulu home. The injured man was later identified as Contrades.

At the scene, officers also found Contrades’ damaged police vehicle. He was arrested and released on bail.

Contrades is now on administrative leave with pay.

