HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police departments across the state are required to submit their police misconduct reports to the state legislature.

According to the Kauai Police Department, there were no incidents that resulted in a suspension or discharge of a police officer under the company’s following categories of conduct:

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

  • Malicious Use of Physical Force
  • Mistreatment of Prisoners
  • Use of Drugs and Narcotics
  • Cowardice

Below are the violations and incidents of Department policies and procedures which resulted in suspension/discharge of police offers in 2022:

  • while not specified, discipline imposed may be progressive, whereby the prior disciplinary history of an employee is considered.
  • The discipline imposed may have been subsequently amended as a result of the Collective Bargaining Agreement grievance process

According to KPD, an officer intentionally detained a subject while they were off duty without probable cause.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The report showed that the officer was suspended for five days.