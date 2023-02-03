HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police departments across the state are required to submit their police misconduct reports to the state legislature.
According to the Kauai Police Department, there were no incidents that resulted in a suspension or discharge of a police officer under the company’s following categories of conduct:
- Malicious Use of Physical Force
- Mistreatment of Prisoners
- Use of Drugs and Narcotics
- Cowardice
Below are the violations and incidents of Department policies and procedures which resulted in suspension/discharge of police offers in 2022:
- while not specified, discipline imposed may be progressive, whereby the prior disciplinary history of an employee is considered.
- The discipline imposed may have been subsequently amended as a result of the Collective Bargaining Agreement grievance process
According to KPD, an officer intentionally detained a subject while they were off duty without probable cause.
The report showed that the officer was suspended for five days.