HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police departments across the state are required to submit their police misconduct reports to the state legislature.

According to the Kauai Police Department, there were no incidents that resulted in a suspension or discharge of a police officer under the company’s following categories of conduct:

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Malicious Use of Physical Force

Mistreatment of Prisoners

Use of Drugs and Narcotics

Cowardice

Below are the violations and incidents of Department policies and procedures which resulted in suspension/discharge of police offers in 2022:

while not specified, discipline imposed may be progressive, whereby the prior disciplinary history of an employee is considered.

The discipline imposed may have been subsequently amended as a result of the Collective Bargaining Agreement grievance process

According to KPD, an officer intentionally detained a subject while they were off duty without probable cause.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The report showed that the officer was suspended for five days.