Kauai police join search for Arizona children who went missing in September 2019

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department is reportedly assisting the Rexburg Police Department in Idaho in connection to an active case pertaining to two missing Arizona children.

The children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua Vallow, have been missing since the end of September 2019.

The mother and step-father of the two missing children, Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell, were reportedly contacted by police at a Kauai resort on Sunday after months of searching for the couple, our sister station FOX10 Pheonix reported.

When the couple was approached by East Idaho News on Sunday in Kauai, the couple did not have much to say.

Kauai police and Rexburg police executed a search warrant in support of the ongoing investigation related to the whereabouts of the two children.

Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, have been staying on Kaua‘i for an unconfirmed period of time, said Kauai police.

On Jan. 25, Kauai police served Vallow with an order of petition in an attempt to have her physically produce her children to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

There are no local charges or any current warrants of arrest.

“KPD’s desire is to continue to assist the Rexburg police in whatever way we can with their efforts to locate the missing children,” said Kaua‘i Police Chief Todd G. Raybuck. “It’s our sincere hope that the children have a safe return.”

The investigation remains ongoing and is being led by Rexburg police. For further information regarding the case, contact Rexburg PD’s Capt. Gary Hagen at 208-359-3008.