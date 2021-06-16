Kauai police warn of pet scammers posing as breeders online

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department issued a warning on Wednesday, June 16, about pet scammers posing as breeders online.

The scammers will post generic images of pure bred puppies for sale on various websites and offer them for cheaper rates.

According to police, the scammers trick the victims into sending money before seeing the puppy in person and will request that they send money for other fake reasons using the pandemic as an excuse. One example is asking for extra fees to send the puppies in special COVID-19 compliant crates or for pet travel insurance.

Police said scammers will often ask for funds to transferred via apps like Cash App.

To avoid becoming a victim, see the animal in person before sending any money. If the puppy is on a different island, ask to set up a video conference with the seller and the pet for sale. Police also suggest to Google the image of the animal to check if it’s a generic photo.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) also has a search tool to find out if businesses are legitimate.