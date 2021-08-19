Kaua’i police investigation prompts road closure in Kapa’a

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaua’i police said an investigation in Kapa’a prompted a road closure around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19

Police said Kuahale Street had been temporarily closed to the public and the police activity “does not signify any threat to public safety and there is no danger to the community.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The investigation is in the vicinity of Kawaihau Road and the Kuahale Street junction, police said.

Police asked the public to avoid the area while authorities are in the area. The operation is expected to last several hours into Thursday evening, Kauai police said.

Correction: An earlier version of this story contained an incorrect street name. The error has been corrected.