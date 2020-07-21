Kauai police identify victim of single motorcycle crash

PRINCEVILLE, Hawaii (KHON2) ̶ The Kauai Police Department has identified the body of a 57-year-old Kapaa man who was involved in a single vehicle crash as Clint Delconte.
On July 6, Delconte was traveling in the southbound lane of Kuhio Highway near the Hanalei Refuse Transfer Station around 6:15 p.m. when he lost control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
This is Kauai’s fifth traffic fatality of 2020.
