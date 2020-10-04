Kauai police identify remains that were discovered in 2019

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police identified the remains that were found along the mountain trail behind Kalepa Village Apartments off Hulei Road in Hanamaulu in 2019.

The remains were identified as Harry Higashi Jr.

Higashi’s family members provided the Kauai Police Department with DNA samples to compare with the remains. Police used a new form of DNA technology to make the identification.

Officials thank the public for helping them in their investigation.

“After we asked for the public’s help in identifying the remains last week, I received many phone calls, as well as a number of anonymous tips that came through our Crime Stoppers Kauai P3 Tips app, that collectively led to our ability to solve this case and bring closure to the family,” said Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce.

Police say that Higashi was not reported as a missing person and was believed to have been affiliated with a former camp near where his remains were discovered.

His remains were discovered on June 11, 2019, about 25 yards south of the paved mountain trail. A group of people were cutting trees for firewood in the area when they discovered his remains.

The case is classified as an unattended death and police do not suspect foul play.

“This individual wasn’t connected to a missing person case but we haven’t forgotten the individuals who, to this day, remain missing. We will continue our efforts to bring closure to the families who are still missing their loved ones,” said Assistant Chief Ponce.

He says that the public can report an anonymous tip at any time to CrimeStoppers Kauai.

To report an anonymous tip please call CrimeStoppers Kauai at 246-8300 or visit www.crimestopperskauai.org where you also have the option to download the P3 Tips app.

