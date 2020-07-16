Kauai police identify body of 32-year-old woman found in Kalalau Valley Stream

KALALAU, Hawaii (KHON2) – Police have identified the body of a 32-year-old woman who was found unresponsive in the Kalalau Valley Stream as Amber Phillips of Kalihiwai.

On July 26, the Kauai Police Department and Kauai Fire Department responded to a report of an unresponsive woman in the Kalalau Valley Stream on the Napali Coast.

While surveying the area, personnel from KPD and KFD located the unresponsive woman about 40 to 50 yards from shore.

An autopsy was conducted and it was concluded that there were no signs of foul play. The preliminary cause of death was drowning with injuries consistent with falling.

Latest Stories on KHON2