HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department is recognizing two of its own.

Emergency services dispatchers Deborah Carvalho and Donn Taniguchi were honored for helping deliver a baby.

At 2:30 a.m. on september 9th, a man called 9-1-1 after his wife went into labor.

The dispatchers walked him through delivering the baby until medics arrived.

Both baby and mother are healthy.