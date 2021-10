HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police believe the body of a 56-year-old Kōloa woman who was reported missing earlier this month was discovered on Sunday.

Joddielynn Taylor was last seen at her home on Oct. 6 and reported missing on Oct. 9.

Police said the body was found in an advanced stage of decomposition in an area with thick brush in Poʿipū.

The cause of death is unknown and an autopsy report is pending.