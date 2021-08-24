Kaua’i Police Department has a new Deputy Chief

LIHU’E (KHON2) – On Aug. 16, Stan R. Olsen was appointed by Chief of Police Todd G. Raybuck as Kaua’i Police Department’s (KPD) new Deputy Chief of Police.

According to KPD, the Deputy Chief position has been vacant since 2019, since the last DCP retired.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

With 35 years of law enforcement experience, Olsen worked in a variety of assignments which includes Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), investigations of street narcotics, burglary, internal criminal and discrimination complaints, and assistant patrol bureau commander at Las Vegas Metropolitan (LVMPD).

Olsen was also LVMPD’s Logistics Bureau Commander, where he managed LVMPD’s building leases, vehicle fleet management, and purchasing equipment and supply for the department.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8 Hawaiian Airlines is urging people to get vaccinated. We are acutely aware of the stress on our health care system imposed by new COVID-19 cases, and our hearts go out to those affected. We continue to believe that the single most valuable measure to address this crisis is increasing the vaccination rate in our community, which is why we have announced our intent to require our employees to be vaccinated. The Safe Travels program, which is unprecedented in the nation, requires travelers to be vaccinated or tested to avoid quarantine and has been effective in managing the number of travel-related cases. Hawaiian Airlines

For more info, go to: Kauai.gov/police.