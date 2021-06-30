Kauai police continue pursuit of killer responsible for murder of Kapahi woman

HONOLULU (KHON2) — June marks the 11-year anniversary of the unsolved murder of Amber Jackson.

The 57-year-old woman was reported missing on June 23, 2010. Her body was found by a pig hunter on July 3, 2010 in a remote location in Keālia.

According to autopsy results, Jackson had suffered from what appeared to be blunt force trauma to her head and had sustained injuries believed to be caused by assault.

At the time of her death, the California native had been living in Kapahi for 10 years and had been working for the Hawaii State Teachers Association.

Her assailant was never caught.

Jackson’s case caught interest from the public and local law enforcement following the airing of Discovery’s “Breaking Homicide,” which highlighted families of murdered loved ones whose cases had gone cold.

“We are committed to seeking justice for and solving the Amber Jackson murder and will continue to work with partnering agencies such as the FBI, private labs, the Hawaii Office of the Attorney General and the Honolulu Police Department,” said Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce. “KPD investigates and keeps such cold cases on the forefront by ensuring that cases are routinely looked at and not just collecting dust on a shelf. We also assign cases of this nature to different investigators from time to time so that a set of fresh eyes and perhaps new ideas can be shared and developed. Moreover, our criminalists continue to update and expand their research and technological efforts, which always helps us get closer to solving these cases.”

Kauai police have been re-examining evidence and interviewing people who may have known Jackson and who may have any information pertaining to the cold case.

“We will never give up our pursuit to find the suspect(s) involved in Amber’s tragic and untimely death,” said Assistant Chief Ponce. “While we are unable to provide details regarding the potential DNA evidence that has been collected, or supply information on any other studies that have been conducted, rest assured that we are diligently continuing our investigation, and we won’t stop until we have identified her killer(s). We want nothing more than to bring peace and closure to her family and friends.”

The Amber Jackson Justice Group (AJJG), formed by friends and family of the victim, also continues to work closely with the Kauai Police Department. The group is still offering a $20,000 reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of potential suspects.

The public can assist KPD in this investigation by remembering that there is no statute of limitations for homicide investigations and that all current homicide cases as well as cold cases are considered important to KPD. If anyone has pertinent information regarding the disappearance and death of Amber Jackson to please call Assistant Chief Ponce at 241-1681.