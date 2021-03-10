Kauai Police chief violated bias policy by mocking Asians, report finds

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — An investigation has found the police chief on Kauai mocked people of Asian descent and in one case squinted his eyes and bowed his head while mimicking someone with a Japanese accent.

The investigation said in another incident, Kauai Police Department Chief Todd Raybuck said a person of Asian descent had a haircut that looked like something out of a “Kung Fu movie.”

The Garden Island newspaper obtained internal documents and audio tapes used in the Kauai Police Commission investigation that found Raybuck violated county discrimination policies and created a hostile work environment.

Attempts to reach Raybuck for comment weren’t successful Wednesday.