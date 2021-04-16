Kauai Police Chief to serve unpaid suspension following investigation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai Police Chief Todd G. Raybuck has been issued a five-day, unpaid suspension beginning April 26, following an investigation into discrimination.

Raybuck must also complete equal employment opportunity and cultural sensitivity training.

On September 8, 2020, a Kauai Police Department employee made a complaint about the Chief to the Kauai Police Commission, which prompted an investigation.

The complaint alleged that the Chief did not promote an employee based upon their ancestry, race, or national origin. The employee also complained that the promotional process violated civil service laws and the Chief had violated the County Policy Against Discrimination.

The County of Kauai Department of Human Resources investigated these allegations and concluded that there was no evidence to support that the Chief failed to promote the employee based upon the employee’s ancestry, race, or national origin. They determined that the promotional selection was, “fair, objective,” and did not violate civil service laws or rules.

However, the investigation did conclude that the Chief’s comments related to a protected class made in the workplace on November 13, 2019, and July 29, 2020, violated the County Policy Against Discrimination.

KPD Chief Raybuck released the following statement: