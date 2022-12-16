HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai County Police Chief Todd Raybuck joins the KHON2 News in-studio to talk about tips for holiday safety, especially being aware of your surroundings and not letting your guard down even during the festive season. Also, the importance of taking personal responsibility to celebrate safely.
Kauai police chief covers holiday safety and awareness
by: Gina Mangieri
Posted:
Updated:
January 01 2023 12:00 am
