Kauai police chief apologizes, SHOPO calls for his resignation

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The State Police Officers Union is calling for the resignation of Kauai’s police chief.

Chief Todd Raybuck released a video apologizing for what he described as painful comments made while leading the department.

“I recognize now that my comments were insensitive and improper as the chief of police,” said Chief Todd Raybuck. “I’m disappointed that my actions have brought undeserved scrutiny on my police department. I’m disappointed that as a county leader I have not been the best leader for my county employees to follow. I’m disappointed that my family has had to witness and endure the fallout from my mistakes.”

Raybuck says he will work to restore the public’s trust though the police officers union SHOPO said “blatant racism” will not be tolerated.

Raybuck was sworn in as Kauai’s police chief in April 2019 after retiring from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.