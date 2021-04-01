Kauai police asking public to help find fugitive wanted on several criminal warrants

Ezekiel Bagano, 23, of Wailua, is wanted on seven criminal warrants. (Courtesy: Kauai Police Department)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted fugitive.

Ezekiel Bagano, 23, of Wailua, is wanted on seven criminal warrants.

His warrants total $161,500 for having failed to appear in court on numerous occasions for charges associated with Criminal Property Damage.

Bagano is described as 5-feet-6 and weighs approximately 136 lbs. He has green eyes, black hair, and is of Filipino descent.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Kauai Police Department Dispatch at 241-1711. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Crime Stoppers Kauai at 246-8300 or by visiting their website.