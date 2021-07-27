Kauai police ask public for help searching for missing woman

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department (KPD) is asking the public for help to locate 51-year-old Dawn Marie Gates of Keālia.

Gates was last seen in the Līhu‘e area wearing a light blue t-shirt, blue jean shorts and blue slippers. She is known to visit the areas around Long’s Drugs Kapa’a and Fuji Beach.

The 5-foot-8-inch woman has straight, shoulder length black hair, brown eyes and weighs about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on Gates’ location should call KPD Dispatch at (808) 241-1711.