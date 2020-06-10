Kaua‘i police arrest two men for violating 14-day quarantine order

LĪHU‘E – Two men were recently arrested for violating the state’s 14-day quarantine order related to COVID-19.

Benjamin McGranahan was arrested at Līhu‘e Airport on June 5 after refusing to abide by the 14-day quarantine rule which requires all arriving visitors and returning residents to remain at an appropriate quarantine location for two weeks.

The rule states that they are not allowed to leave the premises during the quarantine unless they have a medical emergency or are returning to the airport. Quarantined individuals must also make arrangements to have food, and any other needed essential items, delivered to their place of quarantine.

The 25-year-old Canoga Park, California man posted $100 in bail on Monday. He was subsequently escorted by Kaua‘i police to an appropriate quarantine location on the island where he is to remain for the duration of the 14 days, and where he will receive regular compliance checks by the Kaua‘i Police Department (KPD) and Hawai‘i National Guard personnel.

The second man, 55-year-old Sean Wade of Captain Cook, Hawai‘i, also violated the mandatory 14-day quarantine order. He arrived on the island on Monday, June 8, and was arrested later that day after being reported to KPD as trespassing on a property in ‘Anini. He was released from KPD’s Detention Center on Tuesday and was escorted back to Līhu‘e Airport where he chose to return home to Hawai‘i island.

“We would like to remind everyone that even though the island is opening back up, Hawai‘i’s 14-day quarantine remains in effect for interisland travel until June 16. For mainland travelers and arrivals, the 14-day quarantine will remain in effect even longer,” said Patrol Services Bureau Assistant Chief Mark Begley. “Kaua‘i police and/or the Hawai‘i National Guard remain posted daily at the Līhu‘e and other Kaua‘i airports where we continue to verify information on arriving individuals who are subject to the quarantine. Compliance checks are also conducted daily around the island to ensure the quarantine rules are being followed. These emergency measures are designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on Kaua‘i and to protect the health and safety of our community. We greatly appreciate the extensive support and partnership we have received from our community members and businesses, the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, and our state and county partners.”

KPD has made a total of 16 arrests related to violations of the 14-day quarantine order since its implementation by Gov. David Ige on March 26.

If you suspect anyone to be in violation of the 14-day quarantine order, please file a report by calling KPD Dispatch at 241-1711 or by visiting https://kauaigov.seamlessdocs.com/f/covidvio.