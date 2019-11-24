Kauai police arrest man suspected of theft at Times Supermarket and Longs Drugs

(KHON2) – The man suspected of theft at Longs Drugs and Times Supermarket at Kukui Grove Center on October 25 was arrested late Friday afternoon, November 22.

Kauai police arrested 47-year-old Steven Kyle Hookano of Kekaha for suspicion of two counts of theft in the fourth degree.

Surveillance footage showed that on Oct. 25 at around 7:30 a.m., the suspect was closely following someone shopping at Times Supermarket before grabbing a wallet from the victim’s bag and walking quickly toward the exit.

Around a half-hour later, the same male suspect was seen on surveillance footage wearing sunglasses and entering Longs Drugs. A second victim reported that the man was following her closely before grabbing her wallet from her handbag and running out the door.

Police were able to identify the man from the footage due to several anonymous CrimeStoppers Kauai tips that followed Friday’s press release.

“We wish to thank the public for their swift response and help in identifying the suspect,” said Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck. “We appreciate the efforts of our officers, the community, and all involved. We also continue to encourage the community to remain vigilant with your belongings, keeping a close eye on them at all times, and to be aware of any suspicious activity while shopping.”

Hookano was released Friday on $1,000 bail for one count of theft in the fourth degree. He was released pending investigation on the second count.

The investigation remains ongoing.