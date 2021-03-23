Kauai police arrest man on suspicion of stealing vehicle from Garden Island Auto Sales

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police on Kauai arrested 32-year-old Kaz Alcos, of Līhuʿe on suspicion of stealing a vehicle from the Garden Island Auto Sales car dealership on Tuesday, March 23.

Kauai police said, the suspect later abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

According to officials, a 2016 silver Ford van was reported stolen around 10 a.m. Tuesday from the Līhuʿe dealership.

Officers on patrol began pursuing Alcos after allegedly spotting him and the vehicle around 2 p.m.

The pursuit encompassed several areas in Līhuʿe and Nāwiliwili, according to police.

Police said, Alcos allegedly abandoned the stolen vehicle near Guardian Self Storage in Nāwiliwili before fleeing on foot. Officials then apprehended Alcos near the Kauai Athletic Club.

Alcos was arrested and charged with two counts of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, first -degree resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle and reckless driving.

He remains in custody on Tuesday and is being held on $17,000 bail.