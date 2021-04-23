Kauai police arrest fugitive wanted on several criminal warrants

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 23-year-old Wailua man who was wanted on seven criminal warrants was arrested on Thursday, April 22.

Kauai police sought the public’s help in locating Ezekiel Bagano in early April.

Bagano’s warrants total $161,600 for having failed to appear in court on numerous occasions for charges associated with Criminal Property Damage. His bail is also set at $161,600.

Bagano is scheduled to appear in District Court on Friday and in Circuit Court on Monday.