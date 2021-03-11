Kauai police arrest 2 Lihue men in connection to promoting heroin, meth

File – Mug shots of Alika White (right) and Darin Kimmel (left) in Lihue, Kauai, March 4, 2021. (Kauai Police Department photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department (KPD) arrested 51-year-olds Alika White and Darin Kimmel, of Lihue on Thursday, March 4, after allegedly locating approximately 35.9 grams of heroin, .6 grams of meth and $7,060 in their possession.

KPD said, the heroin has a street value of around $9,000.

According to police, KPD’s Vice Section executed a search warrant on March 4 at the residence where both men live.

White was arrested on suspicion of first-degree promotion of a dangerous drug and third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug. Kimmel was arrested on suspicion of third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug.

Both suspects were booked before being released while the investigation is pending.