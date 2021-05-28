Kauai police arrest 2 in connection to Anahola vacation rental burglary

FILE – Arrest photos of Samson Contrades (left) and Kapelawaipuolo Keaweamahi (right), Kauai, Hawaii, May 28, 2021. (Kauai Police Department photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai police arrested 34-year-old Samson Contrades, of Anahola and 32-year-old Kapelawaipuolo Keaweamahi, of Anahola on suspicion of first-degree burglary on Monday, May 24.

Police say Contrades and Keaweamahi allegedly burglarized an Anahola vacation rental sometime between 11 a.m. and 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, May 23.

The victims of the burglary reported to police that several of their personal items were missing. Police identified Contrades and Keaweamahi as the alleged suspects and executed a search warrant at their residence on Monday.

Kauai police say the search of their residence resulted in the recovery of some stolen items. Police arrested Contrades and Keaweamahi and returned multiple items to some of the victims.

Contrades was held on $110,500 bail while Keaweamahi was held on $110,000 at the Kauai police Cellblock. They have since been transfered to the Kauai Community Correctional Center.

Officials say a preliminary hearing for this case has not been set as of Friday, May 28. The investigation is ongoing.