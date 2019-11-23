Kauai police are looking for a man suspected of wallet thefts at Times and Longs

KAUAI (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of thefts at Kukui Grove Center on October 25.

Police are looking to speak with him about two incidents that occurred within an hour of one another at Longs drugs and Times Supermarket.

Surveillance footage revealed that the suspect was closely following someone shopping at Times Supermarket. The unknown male suspect then grabbed a wallet from a victim’s bag before walking quickly toward the exit at 7:30 a.m.

(KPD)

Around half an hour later, the same male suspect was seen on surveillance footage wearing sunglasses and entering Longs Drugs. A second victim reported the man was following her closely before grabbing her wallet from her handbag and running out the door.

“We are asking for the public’s help in identifying this suspect so that we may conduct a thorough investigation of these cases,” said Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck. “Unfortunately, criminal activity can increase during the busy holiday season. We encourage the community to remain vigilant with your belongings, keeping a close eye on them at all times, and to be aware of any suspicious activity while shopping.”

Anyone with information on this person is urged to contact police at 241-1711. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers Kaua‘i at 246-8300.