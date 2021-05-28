Kauai passes microchip mandate for all pet dogs and cats

HONOLULU (KHON2) — All pet dogs and cats on Kauai are required by law to have a microchip as of Friday, May 28.

Kauai County passed two bills into law that replace the old metal tag license.

The change means registration and fees every two years will no longer be enforced. The microchip is a one-time expense and it lasts for the entire life of the pet.

Owner contact information can be saved to the microchip in the event the pet goes missing. The saved information is the only way to prove ownership of the pet once it is found.

“The goal of it is to decrease the stress of the animal coming into the shelter and waiting for their owner, as well as decreasing the stress of the owner that’s worried about where did their pet go.” Nicole Schafer Crane, Kauai Humane Society executive director

The Kauai Humane Society is giving out free microchips throughout the month of June.

Honolulu passed a similar bill in 2020, while Maui and Hawaii counties do not have a microchipping law.

