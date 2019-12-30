Kauai officials warn against swimming, snorkeling on north and west shores

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ocean Safety officials are advising no swimming or snorkeling at all north- and west-facing Kauai shores due to high surf and dangerous ocean conditions.

A High Surf Warning for north- and west-facing shores of Kaua‘i and Ni‘ihau remains in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The warning may be extended or modified as conditions develop.

Lifeguards are currently reporting waves of up to 30 feet on the North Shore and up to 15 feet on the West Shore, with very strong rip currents. Spectators are also advised to use extreme caution, as large breaking waves could make it dangerous for those standing along the shoreline.

Beachgoers are urged to heed all posted warnings and advisories.

For updated information on ocean and weather alerts, visit the NWS website, www.weather.gov/hfo.

For up-to-date information about Kaua‘i ocean conditions and ocean safety, please speak to a county lifeguard at any lifeguard station, visit www.hawaiibeachsafety.com, or call the Ocean Safety Bureau at 241-4984.