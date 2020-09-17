Kauai officials respond to brush fire on Kokee Road

Local News

by: KHON2 Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of Kauai County)

KOKEE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The DLNR responded to a fire near mile-marker 11 on Kokee road on Sept. 16 before 12:30 p.m.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Details surrounding the incident are limited, but officials said that there are no injuries being reported and that there are no nearby structures damaged.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories