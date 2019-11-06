Kauai officials looking for missing woman Emi Oka

The Kauai Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Emi Oka, age 41, was reported missing on Nov. 4. She was last seen on Nov. 2, at her residence in Kalāheo. Oka’s family notes that she is in need of medical attention.

Oka is five feet, eight inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and is of Japanese descent.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue sweater and dark pants.

Anyone with information about Oka’s whereabouts is urged to call KPD Dispatch at 241-1711. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers Kaua‘i at 246-8300.