Kauai Ocean Safety officials install Queen’s Bath safety map guide

FILE – Safety map guide at the entry gate to Queen’s Bath, Princeville, Hawaii, May 20, 2021. (Kauai Fire Department photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials with the Kauai Ocean Safety Bureau (OSB) installed a safety map guide at the entry gate to Queen’s Bath in Princeville on Thursday, May 20.

Visitors are advised to be safe while visiting Kauai’s hidden beauties that can be the island’s most dangerous locations.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The OSB chief says the guide safety map is a proactive tool that will hopefully save lives.

“We are being proactive on education and suppling valuable lifesaving information about the Wai Maumau area (Queen’s Bath). With the partnership from the Kaua‘i Lifeguard Association, Kaua‘i Fire Department, and Ocean Safety Bureau, we are very hopeful that the information provided will save lives.” Kalani Vierra, Ocean Safety Bureau chief

Members of the public can click here or call the OSB at (808)-241-4984 for more information about Kauai ocean conditions and safety.